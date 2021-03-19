Trinamool leader Madan Mitra appears before Enforcement Directorate in Saradha case

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party's nominated candidate from Kamarhati assembly constituency Madan Mitra appeared before the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Friday, in connection with the Saradha chitfund scam investigation.

"Earlier also, I cooperated with the ED officials in regard to the investigation. I shall also cooperate with them now. They have called me and asked for a few documents. I have come here to submit all the previous documents that I had submitted before," said Mitra.

Earlier, Mitra was asked to appear before the ED office on March 18. But the Trinamool leader failed to make it on the scheduled date owing to his ongoing election campaigning.

Trinamool Congress' candidate from Kolkata's Jorasanko assembly seat Vivek Gupta was also summoned by the investigation agency. He appeared before the ED office on Friday as well.

Meanwhile, the ED also issued a summon notice to state's chief security advisor Surajit Kar Purakayastha in connection with the Saradha ponzu scam. Purakayastha has been asked to appear before the ED office on March 25 for questioning, sources said.