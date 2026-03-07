Trinamool rejects President Murmu's concern over lack of development for tribals in Bengal

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress, on Saturday, refuted the concerns raised by President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day at a programme at Gossaipur in Darjeeling district of West Bengal over lack of development for the people of the tribal community in the state.

Addressing the ninth International Santal Conference being organised by the International Santal Council at Gossaipur, President Murmu expressed doubts on whether the people from the tribal community in West Bengal had access to the benefits under different development and welfare schemes.

Reacting to President Murmu's observations, the Trinamool Congress, on Saturday evening, issued a statement countering her.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the President appears to be under the misinformed impression that there has been no development for Adivasi communities in Bengal. Madam, we would like to respectfully place the facts on record," the Trinamool Congress said in a statement.

The ruling party in West Bengal explained elaborately how different welfare schemes of the state government like the Lakshmir Bhandar (the monthly financial assistance for women), Sikshashree Scholarship in the education sector, pension scheme for tribal people under Jai Johar project, introduction of facility for tribal students to pursue education in their mother language, among others, had immensely benefitted the tribal people in the state.

"These are measurable, on-ground interventions aimed at ensuring dignity, opportunity, and development for Adivasi communities across Bengal," the Trinamool Congress said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Trinamool Congress-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Darjeeling district, had addressed the controversy arising as to why that neither the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, nor any member of her Cabinet, met President Murmu during her official visit to West Bengal, which was against all kinds of traditions and protocols whenever the President visits a state.

"I welcomed the President (Droupadi Murmu) on behalf of the state government. The District Magistrate of Darjeeling and the Commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police were also there. Earlier, when late Pranab Mukherjee was the President, I welcomed him. But I do not remember whether I was a West Bengal Minister then," Deb said.



