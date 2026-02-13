Trinamool's fear of defeat evident in desperate vandalism by its workers, targeting BJP: Bengal LoP

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, stated on Friday that the ruling Trinamool Congress' fear of losing is apparent from the daily incidents of vandalism perpetrated by its members, primarily aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across different Assembly constituencies.

Adhikari made this observation while posting a video on the social media X, where some Trinamool Congress activists were seen erasing 10 wall writings within the Behala (Purba) Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

“Are you listening, Honorable?? It will no longer be possible to stop the BJP this way on the soil of West Bengal. In booths 156 and 157 of Ward No. 122 under the Behala Purba Assembly Constituency in South Kolkata District, the Trinamool cowards have deliberately erased at least 10 wall writings of the Bharatiya Janata Party just the day before yesterday. In a democratic country, such attempts to silence the opposition voice are extremely condemnable and shameful,” the Leader of Opposition said in his social media post, indirectly targeting the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari also claimed that by erasing wall writings, the Chief Minister of the Trinamool Congress would not be able to remove the BJP's ideals from the people's hearts.

“The support and love of the people are our greatest strength. The people will answer every injustice on the streets, through the democratic exercise of the right to vote. We will not allow your politics of terror to continue much longer on the soil of West Bengal, Honorable,” Adhikari added.

This is not the first time in the recent past that the LoP has highlighted on social media the event of vandalism reportedly by Trinamool Congress activists targeting the BJP.

Earlier, on February 11, he had posted a similar video on his X handle, where a group of Trinamool Congress activists was seen tearing down and burning flags of the BJP in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, where the elected legislator is Mamata Banerjee.