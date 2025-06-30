Triple suicide in Lucknow: Ajai Rai slams UP govt, cites rising desperation among poor

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajai Rai on Monday strongly criticised the BJP-led state government following the alleged suicide of a cloth merchant, his wife, and their teenage daughter in Lucknow. The family reportedly consumed poison, highlighting what Rai described as worsening economic despair under the current administration.

Speaking to IANS, Ajai Rai expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and pointed to a pattern of similar incidents since the BJP came to power in the state.

"This is a very sad and condemnable incident. If I go to Lucknow, I will visit the family," Rai said.

"In this government, no business is running well. People are feeling helpless, and this kind of helplessness is pushing the poor to such extremes — even taking their own lives and those of their loved ones."

He added that such incidents are becoming alarmingly common.

"When a person sees only darkness ahead, no way out, and no support, then tragedies like this occur. Ever since the BJP government came into power, especially in UP, there’s been a rise in such heartbreaking events."

Rai blamed the dire state of small businesses and economic stagnation for the growing sense of despair among citizens.

"Nothing is selling, trade is dead, and banks are pressuring people for repayments. People can't pay rent. The government is only focused on its own agenda, not on public welfare. There’s no accountability left," he said.

Rai further responded to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s recent statement expressing interest in joining the Mahagathbandhan alliance to contest the Bihar Assembly elections against the BJP-led NDA.

"The people of the INDIA Bloc will collectively decide who to include. Right now, the alliance is strong in Bihar and gaining momentum daily," he noted.

Rai further reacted to comments made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had directly criticised Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, over alleged exorbitant fees charged by certain kathavachaks (religious storytellers).

"I wouldn’t say all kathavachaks are the same. Many are scholars who narrate stories without asking for money or making elaborate arrangements. Not everyone is like Dhirendra Shastri. Some individuals cast a shadow on the entire community, but most do their work with sincerity and devotion. People offer donations voluntarily, which is a different matter altogether," he said.

Rai further reacted to the current relationship between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, brushing aside any speculation of tension.

"They have their work, and we have ours. Everything is fine between Congress and Samajwadi Party," he asserted.