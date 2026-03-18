Tripura achieves zero primary school dropout rate: CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that the state has achieved a zero dropout rate in primary schools (Class I to V), marking a significant milestone in the state’s education sector.

Speaking in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said sustained efforts by the Elementary Education Department and the implementation of multiple student‑focused initiatives had helped maintain this achievement.

Saha highlighted that the state is actively working to ensure the success of the NIPUN Bharat Mission, alongside the launch of the Saharsha Tripura programme, which focuses on the social, emotional, and overall development of children.

He noted that a wide range of measures are being implemented to support students and prevent dropouts. These include the distribution of learning aids and play materials, digital learning initiatives, and the establishment of libraries in every school.

To ensure effective monitoring, student attendance and potential dropouts are tracked through U‑DISE. The government is also providing special training for out‑of‑school children and residential hostel facilities for students from remote areas.

Additional support measures include the construction of separate toilets in schools, stipends for children with special needs, regular teacher‑parent meetings, and the provision of free uniforms and textbooks.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to education, Saha said these collective efforts have played a crucial role in ensuring that every child in Tripura remains connected to primary education.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Chief Minister congratulated Ram Pada Jamatia on his uncontested election as the new Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The election became necessary following the demise of the sitting Speaker, Biswa Bandhu Sen, on December 26 last year. Sen, a four‑time MLA, passed away at the age of 72 at a private hospital in Bengaluru after undergoing medical treatment for more than four‑and‑a‑half months.

Saha described the moment as significant for the Assembly and said Jamatia’s uncontested election reflected broad confidence in his leadership. He appreciated the new Speaker’s address in Hindi, remarking that it brought a refreshing change to the House's atmosphere.

“We are delighted to have such a capable Speaker. The Legislative Assembly is a seat of impartiality and democracy, where one must rise above politics,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha expressed confidence that Jamatia would carry out his responsibilities with fairness and efficiency.

He extended his congratulations both personally and as Leader of the House, adding that he hoped the new Speaker’s tenure would be remembered for its distinction and contribution to democratic values in Tripura.