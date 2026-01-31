Tripura ahead in education, sports: CM Saha ​

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state is making steady progress across education, culture, sports, industry, and commerce, earning a distinct place among the country’s leading states in overall development. ​

The Chief Minister was speaking while virtually inaugurating and laying foundation stones for a series of development projects across Tripura from the Belonia Vidyapeeth ground in South Tripura district. ​

As part of the programme, Saha inaugurated the newly constructed pucca (concrete) building of Niharnagar Class XII School in the Rajnagar area of Belonia subdivision. He also inaugurated the pucca building of Ghoshkhamar Class XII School, while the Belonia English Medium Class XII School building was inaugurated virtually. ​

Addressing the gathering, Saha said the government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach marginalized sections of society. ​

“Projects worth around Rs 80 crore are being implemented in the Rajnagar area for the development of roads, drinking water, electricity, education, and other sectors. Tripura has received 347 awards for development achievements. New schools are being established, smart classrooms and digital libraries are being created, stipends are being provided to students, and SCERT courses have been aligned with the National Education Policy,” the Chief Minister said. ​

Emphasising the importance of quality education, Saha described schools as temples of learning and stressed the importance of strong teacher-student relationships.

“Teachers should stay updated and build a spiritual connection with students. To address teacher shortages, recruitment is conducted through the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) under a transparent policy. PM-SHRI and Vidya Jyoti schools have been established to promote quality education,” he said. ​

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of teachers in imparting social values alongside academics, drawing reference to ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda and Taxila. ​

He informed that vocational training centres have been opened in 435 schools across the state. To strengthen sports infrastructure, Saha said new playgrounds are being developed, and that sporting talent is being nurtured at the grassroots level.​

“Tripura has produced national-level cricketers like Manishankar Murasingh. Sports play a vital role in building a drug-free Tripura,” he said. ​

During the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Belonia Indoor Cricket Practice Shed and virtually inaugurated similar facilities at Jirania and Kailashahar. He also inaugurated the final match of the South Tripura district-level Drug-Free Premier Football League. ​

Earlier, Saha laid the foundation stone for the Vidyasagar Fish and Vegetable Market in Banakare, Belonia. Cooperative Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, several MLAs, senior officials, district administration officials, and other dignitaries were present at the event. ​



