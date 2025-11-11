Tripura CM accuses previous Left govt of ‘job farce’; says BJP ensuring transparency in recruitment

Agartala,: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday alleged that the previous Left Front government had turned job recruitment into a farce, while the current BJP government is ensuring transparency in all areas, including employment.

The BJP government is working with priority for the overall development of the education sector in the state and, especially, importance has been given to providing quality education to students, the Chief Minister said after inaugurating Kakraban Government Degree College in Gomati district.

Saha also inaugurated the 50-bed girls' hostel of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at the Kakraban Government Degree College grounds.

Blaming the misgovernance during the previous regime, Tripura Chief Minister said that those who were indoctrinated with communist ideology had created anarchy in schools and colleges under the banner of Naxalism at that time.

“No one knew when a bomb might explode in a school or college, or who would be injured. Such was the situation then,” he added.

Saha said that today, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attempts are being made to eliminate the Maoists.

“On Monday too, the communists held a meeting in Agartala under the name of CITU. They said that we have to protest, we have to take to the streets. But people no longer like the politics of incitement because they have experienced it and understood it. If someone was not from their own party, they would not get a job. But our current government is now providing jobs by maintaining transparency and impartiality. This government is working transparently in every sphere,” he said.

Saha said that the CPI (M) used to look for people from their own party in everything.

“That is, they did the politics of redemptive work. People are now realising that a farce was made in the name of jobs during their time. So far, our government has provided about 20,000 jobs after coming to power. There has been no challenge anywhere. We want to build a better Tripura through a peaceful and progressive environment. Our government is working under the Prime Minister's guidance,” the CM said.

He further stated that the present government has given special importance to providing quality education to children.

“I would like to tell the students that during their student life, they should also engage themselves in social work. We have to work for the people. The Prime Minister says that education is not just text-based knowledge, but a tool for values, development, and nation-building. We have to work with this in mind,” Saha added.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, MLAs Jitendra Majumder, Ranjit Das, Gomati Zilla Parishad President Debal Debroy, Kakraban Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Supriya Saha, and other public representatives and senior officials were present at the event.

