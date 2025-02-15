Tripura CM discusses creation of job opportunities for state's youth with PM Modi

New Delhi/Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed creating job opportunities for the youths of the state.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in Agartala that Saha met Modi at his official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi and discussed various Tripura related matters including how to create more job opportunities for the youths of the state.

The Chief Minister also discussed setting up premier institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in Tripura to promote health services, higher education and research in the northeastern state, the official said.

He said that Saha also apprised PM Modi about the development of the National Highway from Kamalpur (Dhalai district) to Santirbazar (South Tripura district) via Ambassa, Ganda Twisa and Amarpur.

Ambassa, Ganda Twisa and Amarpur are mostly tribal inhabited areas. Chief Minister Saha also conveyed his warm regards to Prime Minister Modi for the BJP's electoral success in Delhi Assembly elections, putting the people's budget and his successful trip to France and the US, the CMO official said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the Prime Minister's efforts in promoting India's interests on the global stage, and he brought to PM Modi's attention about various issues related to the development of Tripura.

"The meeting was a positive step towards fostering a stronger partnership between the state and the central government. Chief Minister Saha's efforts to promote Tripura's development and cultural heritage were well-received by Prime Minister Modi,” the official stated.

The Chief Minister during his ongoing trip in the national capital also met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda, BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, party's National General Secretary (in-charge Headquarters) Arun Singh among others and discussed various official and organisational matters.

After meeting Nadda, the Tripura CM said in a post on X: "Met Hon'ble Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and National President, BJP, J P Nadda Ji at his official residence in New Delhi. We had a fruitful discussion on health welfare and organisational development in Tripura, paving the way for 'Ek Tripura-Shrestha Tripura'."