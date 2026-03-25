Tripura CM exudes confidence of BJP victory in tribal body polls amid strong public support​

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the April 12 elections.​

Highlighting growing public support, the Chief Minister said the trust and faith of the Janajati (tribal) communities remain a key strength for the BJP in the TTAADC areas. He described the party as a reliable choice for ensuring holistic development and improving the quality of life of people in the region.​

Saha made these remarks while attending the nomination filing programme for BJP candidates in Longtharai Valley in Dhalai district on the final day of candidature submission for the TTAADC elections.​

The party’s candidates in the Longtharai Valley region include Bipin Debbarma (Damchhara-Kachuchhara), Sukesh Dutta Barua (Manu-Chailenga), and Esmail Joy Tripura (Chawmanu), all of whom filed their nominations in the presence of senior party leaders.​

“The enthusiasm among people is remarkable. The massive participation in today’s rally reflects how democratic processes should unfold,” Saha said, adding that the party leadership ensured active participation in nomination filings across the state.​

He further noted that all 28 BJP candidates filed their nominations on the final day, expressing optimism that the party is well-positioned to secure a decisive mandate in the TTAADC.​

The Chief Minister also credited the continued popularity of PM Modi among the people as a driving factor behind the strong turnout and support.​

Several senior BJP leaders, including MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma, party candidates, and a large number of party workers, took part in the nomination rally and filing process.​

Meanwhile, the BJP’s two allies, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), both tribal-based parties, have put up separate candidates in the ensuing TTAADC polls.​

Ahead of the elections, major political parties, including the BJP, its allies IPFT and TMP, and opposition parties such as the CPI(M) and the Congress, have intensified their efforts to consolidate support among tribal voters. ​

The Left parties and Congress have also fielded candidates for all 28 seats.​

Polling for the politically significant 30-member TTAADC is scheduled for April 12, with voting counting set for April 17.​

The tribal autonomous council, regarded as the second most important constitutional body in the state after the Tripura Assembly, comprises 28 elected members and two nominated by the state government.​