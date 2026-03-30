Tripura gears up for TTAADC, Assembly bypoll with elaborate security arrangements

The government of Tripura is set to implement comprehensive security measures to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the by-election in the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency, officials said on Monday.

The 30-member TTAADC, which includes 28 elected representatives and two members nominated by the state government, will go to the polls on April 12.

Meanwhile, the by-election for the Dharmanagar Assembly seat in North Tripura district is scheduled for April 9.

A senior police official stated that Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag chaired a high-level review meeting in hybrid mode with senior officers from the Police Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Superintendents of Police from all eight districts, Commandants of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), focusing on election preparedness and security arrangements.

According to officials, personnel from the state police, TSR, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles will be deployed to maintain law and order during the elections.

In a parallel development, a security coordination meeting was held earlier between Assam Rifles officials and the district administration of Khowai district. The meeting included the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, who reviewed the security situation in the bordering district in view of the upcoming TTAADC elections.

Officials discussed the prevailing security scenario and identified sensitive areas requiring heightened vigilance. Emphasis was placed on ensuring peaceful elections through strong coordination, timely intelligence sharing, and joint operational planning among all agencies.

Mechanisms for mutual support and rapid response to any contingencies during the election period were also outlined. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation by Assam Rifles officials, along with the district administration and police, to work in close coordination to maintain law and order and ensure a secure electoral environment.

Administering nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km geographical area, the TTAADC region is home to over 12.16 lakh people, around 84 per cent of whom belong to indigenous tribal communities. This makes the council one of the most significant constitutional bodies in the state’s political landscape.

The elections have drawn participation from major political players, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front, and the Congress.

Regional parties such as the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), along with local parties and Independent candidates, are also in the fray. Altogether, 173 candidates are contesting across 28 TTAADC seats.

The BJP’s tribal allies, TMP and IPFT, are contesting separately after failing to reach an alliance for the council polls.

In the Dharmanagar Assembly by-election, six candidates from major parties, including the BJP, CPI(M)-led Left Front, and Congress, are contesting.

Additional candidates from the Amra Bangalee, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), and an Independent candidate are also in the race.

The by-election was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, who passed away on December 26, 2025, at a private hospital in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. He was 72.