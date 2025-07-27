Live
Tripura Government Directs NHIDCL To Finish National Highway Repairs Before Durga Puja
- The Tripura government has instructed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to complete repairs on the Assam-Agartala National Highway before Durga Puja.
- Senior officials, led by the PWD Secretary, have inspected damaged stretches and urged timely completion to ensure smooth travel during the state's major festival.
The Tripura government has mandated the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to finalize repairs on the Assam-Agartala National Highway ahead of Durga Puja, the most prominent festival in the state, which begins on September 29. This directive comes after several sections of the highway, notably between Kumarghat and Churaibari in the Unakoti and North districts, suffered significant damage during the monsoon season.
Senior officials, including Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary Kiran Gitte and representatives from state PWD and NHIDCL, recently inspected the affected areas to assess the situation firsthand. Gitte emphasized the urgent need to restore the highway, confirming that NHIDCL has been instructed to finish all pending repair work before the festival to prevent public inconvenience.
Additionally, Chief Minister Manik Saha had earlier reviewed the condition of roads across the state and called for urgent repairs, particularly on national highways under NHIDCL's purview. The state authorities highlighted that roads managed by the state PWD are generally in better condition compared to those executed by NHIDCL through subcontractors.
Efforts are underway to secure the involvement of high-level officials from NHIDCL and the central government in overseeing quality and ensuring long-term solutions, including the construction of resilient RCC roads to withstand heavy rainfall in the future.