Live
- Phone-tapping controversy must be thoroughly probed: Sachin Pilot
- Three killed, one injured in Philippine shootout
- Monsoon to be active in peninsular & central India for next 5 days: IMD
- BSF nabs smuggler from near Bangladesh border with gold worth Rs 5.82 crore
- Turkey detains 396 suspects for drug manufacturing, trafficking
- Summer vacation budgets in Japan shrink despite wage hikes: survey
- Paris Olympics: I am going to war, have to be at my best, says hurdler Jyothi Yarraji
- 'Who can avoid the inevitable', says Bhole Baba on Hathras tragedy; claims conspiracy
- Better to engage people than hitting the streets: Digvijaya Singh's advice to Youth Congress
- Farmers with Rs. 2 lakhs loan will be waived off tomorrow, says Congress leader Sheksha Vali Acharya
Just In
Tripura: Illegally-built community club demolished
The building of a community club at Ushabazar in West Tripura district was demolished on Wednesday as it was built on government land, officials said.
Agartala: The building of a community club at Ushabazar in West Tripura district was demolished on Wednesday as it was built on government land, officials said. The secretary of the club, Bharat Ratna Sangha, Durga Prasanna Deb alias Vikki was allegedly shot dead on April 30 over a feud for government contracts, and during the course of the investigation, it was found that some club members were involved it, they said.
It was also found that the building of the club was built on government land, they said. "Accordingly, the administration issued a notice to the club asking why the building will not be demolished as it was constructed on government land. As we did not receive a satisfactory reply from the club within the stipulated time, which was July 15, the illegal structure was bulldozed," District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said.
He said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards land mafia, smuggling and fighting over government contracts across the state. Kumar said the government was planning to build a public health centre at the spot, located a few km away from the Agartala airport. The prime suspect in the murder, Raju Barman, was the former secretary of the club. He was arrested recently from Guwahati.