Tripura Sets Durga Puja Deadline For Critical Highway Repairs On Assam-Agartala Route

The Tripura state government has issued urgent directives to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHDCL) to expedite repair work on the deteriorating Assam-Agartala National Highway before the commencement of Durga puja festivities. The northeastern state's most significant religious celebration is scheduled to begin on September 29, creating a firm deadline for the infrastructure restoration project.

The initiative follows mounting concerns about the deplorable condition of critical highway sections, particularly the stretch connecting Kumarghat to Churaibari spanning across Unakoti and North districts. Public Works Department Secretary Kiran Gitte conducted an extensive field inspection on Saturday, covering over 400 kilometers of the national highway route from Khowai to Kamalpur and Churaribari, passing through Manu and Kumarghat areas.

During the comprehensive assessment, Gitte was accompanied by senior representatives from both NHDCL and the state PWD department. The inspection revealed severe damage to multiple road segments, with monsoon rainfall exacerbating existing infrastructure problems along the Kumarghat-Churaibari corridor.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had previously convened urgent meetings with relevant officials to address the widespread road deterioration affecting both national highways and local routes. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for immediate action, describing the repair efforts as requiring "war footing" urgency given the approaching festival season.

Gitte expressed particular concern about the urgent nature of repairs needed between Kumarghat and Churaibari, noting that numerous road patches have sustained significant damage due to the ongoing monsoon season. The PWD secretary has specifically instructed NHDCL to deploy senior officials to personally evaluate ground conditions and ensure quality restoration work.

The state official also highlighted a concerning disparity in road maintenance quality, noting that state highways and other routes maintained directly by the state PWD demonstrate superior condition compared to national highways managed by NHDCL through subcontractor arrangements.

Political pressure for improved highway conditions has intensified at the federal level as well. West Tripura Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb recently met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on July 23. During the meeting, Deb advocated for immediate deployment of high-level federal officials to conduct thorough assessments of road conditions throughout the northeastern state.

Following his discussion with the Union Minister, Deb outlined ambitious plans for constructing weather-resistant reinforced concrete cement (RCC) roads designed to withstand Tripura's intense monsoon conditions. He specifically requested the formation of a specialized team comprising senior officials tasked with conducting comprehensive quality assessments, identifying structural defects, and implementing stringent corrective measures.

The deteriorating highway conditions pose significant challenges for the approaching Durga puja season, when thousands of devotees and tourists typically travel throughout the state to participate in religious celebrations. The festival represents not only the region's most important cultural event but also a critical period for economic activity dependent on reliable transportation infrastructure.

The government's deadline underscores the urgency of completing repairs before the festival rush begins, ensuring safe passage for pilgrims and maintaining the smooth flow of goods and services during this economically vital period for the northeastern state.