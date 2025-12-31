Tripura Student’s Death In Uttarakhand Sparks Debate As Family Alleges Racism, Police Deny Evidence

The death of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was studying in Uttarakhand, has triggered a wave of allegations and counterclaims, with his family accusing the attackers of racial abuse while the police maintain there is no evidence to support such claims. Chakma, a final-year MBA student at a private university in Dehradun, died on December 26 after remaining hospitalised for 17 days following a violent altercation earlier this month.

According to Dehradun Police, the incident occurred on December 9 when a confrontation broke out after Chakma objected to what officers described as casual “banter” among a group of youths near a liquor shop. The situation escalated, resulting in a physical fight in which Anjel and his brother, Michael Chakma, were seriously injured. Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that while social media posts have alleged a racial motive, the investigation so far has not uncovered any proof of racial discrimination or abuse.

The victim’s family, however, has strongly contested the police version. Anjel’s father, a Border Security Force personnel currently posted in Manipur, alleged that his sons were subjected to racial slurs, including being called “Chinese momo,” before the attack. He claimed Anjel was assaulted with knives and blunt objects after he asserted that he was Indian and tried to protect his brother. Anjel’s uncle also described the incident as a clear case of racism and criticised the police for dismissing that angle.

Police officials stated that no complaints regarding racial abuse were raised between the date of the incident and Anjel’s death, and that the FIR does not mention any allegation of racial bias. They added that the clash took place during a birthday gathering in the Selaqui area, where tensions rose between two groups following an argument. Anjel later succumbed to severe spinal and neck injuries sustained in the fight.

Out of the six accused named in the case, five have been detained. Two were found to be minors and sent to a correctional facility, while three others are in judicial custody. The sixth accused, a 22-year-old Nepalese national, is currently absconding, prompting police to issue a non-bailable warrant and announce a reward for information leading to his arrest. Investigators have recorded statements from witnesses and collected digital evidence, including CCTV footage, reiterating that no racial slurs have been confirmed so far. The police have assured that the probe is being conducted impartially and that appropriate legal action will follow based on the findings.