Tripura Teen Alleges Brutal Assault By Live-In Partner In Gurugram

A 19-year-old woman from Tripura has accused her live-in partner of subjecting her to severe physical and sexual assault in Gurugram. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Shivam (19), a resident of Delhi, and placed him in judicial custody.

In her statement to the police, the survivor alleged that the violence began on February 19 following an argument over their marriage plans. She told investigators that the accused attacked her with a metal bottle, smashed it against furniture, and later used a knife to assault her. She further alleged that the abuse continued for three days and that she was forced into physical relations under the pretext of marriage.

The woman, a biotechnology student studying in Gurugram, was initially admitted to a government hospital in critical condition. She was subsequently referred to AIIMS New Delhi and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment due to the seriousness of her injuries. Medical examinations have confirmed multiple severe injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the couple met through an online dating application in September 2025 and later began living together in Sector 69, Gurugram. Discussions regarding marriage had reportedly been initiated between their families.

The case came to light after the woman contacted her mother, who alerted the police. The mother has demanded that additional charges, including rape and attempt to murder, be invoked.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, assault with a dangerous weapon, wrongful confinement, sexual intercourse under false promise of marriage, and criminal intimidation. Police said further charges may be added depending on medical findings as the investigation continues.