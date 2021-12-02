TRS MPs press for paddy demand in Parliament

New Delhi: Protests by TRS MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by displaying placards made the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Rajya Sabha angry.

They told the members on Wednesday that no member should resort to any kind of protest during question hour which was of prime importance for any legislature. But the MPs demanded that the Centre announce that it would buy entire paddy produced in the State and bring a bill on MSP.

They also displayed placards. Both the presiding officers made it clear that display of placards was not permitted inside the House. As the ruckus continued, the Speaker of Lok Sabha adjourned the House for 30 minutes. The TRS members continued their protest in Lok Sabha.

The MPs later told the media that they would intensify their protest until the BJP government agrees to procure paddy. They also demanded a debate on farm-related issues and came up with a national farm policy.

Leader of Parliamentary Party K Keshava Rao said that they would take support of the MPs from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha and submit a joint representation to the government.