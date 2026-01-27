Truly Paradise: Fresh snowfall in Srinagar brings cheer to tourists

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Tuesday has created a cheerful atmosphere among tourists, who are enjoying the picturesque winter scenery and calling the region a true Paradise.

IANS spoke to several tourists visiting the city, many of whom expressed their happiness at witnessing snowfall.

One tourist said, “I had heard a lot about Kashmir and had seen pictures as well. This place is truly Heaven. Till yesterday, there was no snow, and I felt my luck was not with me. But this morning, I saw heavy snowfall everywhere. Everything is covered in snow. Truly, Kashmir is Paradise.”

Another tourist shared similar sentiments and said, “After a long time, it is snowing again. This is a moment of great happiness for us. We had come here especially to experience snowfall.”

Yet another visitor said, “It feels wonderful to be in Kashmir while snow is falling all around. People should definitely come and visit this beautiful place at least once.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh, heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, and hailstorms in Rajasthan. The weather department issued Yellow and Orange alerts in parts of Jammu and Kashmir for Tuesday.

According to the IMD, heavy snowfall is expected in districts such as Kishtwar, Kulgam, Bandipora, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara. Thunderstorms and hailstorms are also likely to occur in some regions. Areas placed under an Orange alert include Jammu, Anantnag, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Pulwama, Reasi and Ganderbal.

Despite major setbacks faced by the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent adverse weather conditions, the sector is gradually showing signs of recovery. Tourism in Kashmir was severely impacted after the April 22 Pahalgam attack last year, in which 26 people, including 25 tourists and one local, were killed by terrorists.

Following the attack, around 50 tourist spots and resorts were closed for security reasons. However, several destinations have recently been reopened, and more are expected to open for tourists after the completion of security audits.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1.61 crore tourist visits in 2025 up to November, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on January 26. He praised government efforts to revive tourism after the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the floods that occurred during August and September.

He added that Jammu and Kashmir is among the fastest-growing regions in the country, with its economy estimated to grow by 11 per cent at current prices, driven by sustained government initiatives and strategic policy interventions.