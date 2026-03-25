Trump dials Modi to discuss Gulf crisis

New Delhi:India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after he held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump that focused on securing the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.

The call was initiated by the US president, a day after he extended Washington's deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," Modi said on social media. "India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest.

Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," he said.

US envoy to India Sergio Gor also said that the two leaders deliberated on the importance of keeping the key shipping lane open. "They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," Gor said on social media.

Trump said on Monday that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.

The US president, without sharing any details, also said that there have been "productive conversations" between the US and Iran for "complete and total resolution" to the conflict in West Asia.