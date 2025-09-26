  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk

Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
x
Highlights

  • US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs, including a 100% duty on patented drugs, 50% on kitchen and bathroom products, and 25% on heavy trucks.
  • The move, under Section 232, could hit India’s exports and jobs as tariff powers face scrutiny from the US Supreme Court.

US President Donald Trump on Friday broadened the scope of tariffs by declaring a 100% duty on all patented or branded pharmaceutical products, effective October 1. In addition, Washington will impose a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related goods, along with a 25% tariff on heavy trucks.
These measures follow investigations under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows tariffs to be raised on “national security” grounds. The announcement comes just weeks before the US Supreme Court delivers a crucial verdict that could limit Trump’s powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). If the ruling goes against the administration, the White House may be forced to roll back some reciprocal tariffs.
For India, the tariffs pose a direct challenge. The country is already grappling with a 50% tariff that threatens employment in labour-intensive industries like textiles, footwear, and marine exports. The latest expansion risks further straining trade ties while heightening economic uncertainty for Indian exporters dependent on the US market.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick