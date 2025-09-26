Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk

US President Donald Trump on Friday broadened the scope of tariffs by declaring a 100% duty on all patented or branded pharmaceutical products, effective October 1. In addition, Washington will impose a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related goods, along with a 25% tariff on heavy trucks.

These measures follow investigations under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows tariffs to be raised on “national security” grounds. The announcement comes just weeks before the US Supreme Court delivers a crucial verdict that could limit Trump’s powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). If the ruling goes against the administration, the White House may be forced to roll back some reciprocal tariffs.

For India, the tariffs pose a direct challenge. The country is already grappling with a 50% tariff that threatens employment in labour-intensive industries like textiles, footwear, and marine exports. The latest expansion risks further straining trade ties while heightening economic uncertainty for Indian exporters dependent on the US market.