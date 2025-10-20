Trump Reiterates Claim That Modi Will Halt Russian Oil Imports, Warns Of ‘Massive Tariffs’

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that India will cease its oil trade with Russia, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally assured him of this decision. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “I spoke with Prime Minister Modi, and he said he’s not going to be doing the Russian oil thing.” This marks the third time in five days that Trump has repeated the statement.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) promptly dismissed the claim, clarifying that no discussion took place between the two leaders regarding India’s energy imports. Despite the denial, Trump warned that India would continue to face “massive tariffs” if it did not comply, referencing the recent 50% duties imposed by his administration on Indian goods as part of broader trade negotiations.

Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions over New Delhi’s purchase of discounted Russian oil following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, Trump had said Modi assured him the purchases would end soon, though he noted the process would take time.

In response, the MEA reiterated that India’s oil import policy prioritizes the country’s energy security and affordability for its citizens, emphasizing that its decisions are guided solely by national interest. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further stated that he was unaware of any recent call between Modi and Trump.

The repeated claims by Trump have drawn attention to the sensitive dynamics of India-US trade relations, especially as negotiations continue over tariffs and strategic energy cooperation.