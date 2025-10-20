Live
- Youth advised to serve people,contribute to society
- CM orders probe into Lakshmi Naidu murder amid caste, political uproar
- Special ‘homam,’ spiritual discourse mark ‘Dhanvantari Jayanti’
- Indian Navy’s sixth ASW SWC Magdala launched
- Hack AP Hackathon next month in Vizag
- Train services restored in record time
- This Diwali, fireworks cost a bomb!
- Godavari region BJP’s stronghold: Madhav
- Celebrate Diwali 2025 with AI: Create Stunning Festive Portraits Using ChatGPT, Gemini Nano Banana & Free Tools
- Mahalakshmi Yagam performed
Trump Reiterates Claim That Modi Will Halt Russian Oil Imports, Warns Of ‘Massive Tariffs’
Highlights
- US President Donald Trump has again claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop importing oil from Russia, warning that India could face “massive tariffs” otherwise.
- The Indian government has denied any such conversation between the two leaders amid ongoing trade talks with the US.
US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that India will cease its oil trade with Russia, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally assured him of this decision. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “I spoke with Prime Minister Modi, and he said he’s not going to be doing the Russian oil thing.” This marks the third time in five days that Trump has repeated the statement.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) promptly dismissed the claim, clarifying that no discussion took place between the two leaders regarding India’s energy imports. Despite the denial, Trump warned that India would continue to face “massive tariffs” if it did not comply, referencing the recent 50% duties imposed by his administration on Indian goods as part of broader trade negotiations.
Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions over New Delhi’s purchase of discounted Russian oil following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, Trump had said Modi assured him the purchases would end soon, though he noted the process would take time.
In response, the MEA reiterated that India’s oil import policy prioritizes the country’s energy security and affordability for its citizens, emphasizing that its decisions are guided solely by national interest. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further stated that he was unaware of any recent call between Modi and Trump.
The repeated claims by Trump have drawn attention to the sensitive dynamics of India-US trade relations, especially as negotiations continue over tariffs and strategic energy cooperation.
Next Story