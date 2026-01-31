“ I suppose Putin and Zelensky do n’t like each other, ” Trump told journalists at the White House. “ They detest each other. Right now, they detest each other. But I suppose we’re getting veritably near to getting a agreement. I suppose that we've a enough good chance of getting it settled. ”

On Thursday Trump said he'd spoken to Putin lately and asked him to break attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian metropolises due to harsh downtime rainfall. “ I called him up and I tête-à-tête asked him not to fire into Kyiv and colorful municipalities for a week. And he agreed to do that, ” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. “ A lot of people were saying, ‘ Do n’t waste your call,’ ” he added.

Trump justified his request by citing severe Trump on Russia Ukraine war much of Ukraine and other corridor of Europe. Temperatures plunged to record lows over much of the mainland this week. Trump said it’s “ extraordinary cold wave, record- setting cold wave, like what we've right now then. ”

The adverts come ahead of anticipated Ukraine war peace talks addresses intermediated by the US anticipated over the weekend. Russia also invited Zelensky to Moscow for addresses.