Trump Softens Tone On India After Tariff Misstep, Says Ex-Diplomat KP Fabian

US President Donald Trump’s recent change in tone towards India reflects his growing realisation that harsh trade tariffs have not produced the desired results, former Indian diplomat KP Fabian said on Sunday. Trump had imposed additional duties, raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50% over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, but the move failed to pressure India into concessions.

Calling the US-India bond a “very special relationship,” Trump reaffirmed his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi responded warmly, saying he values the partnership. However, Fabian noted that such cordial exchanges do not mean an early resolution, describing the tariffs as a “Trumped-up Trump Tariff.”

He stressed that India, as a civilisational state, seeks friendly global ties and business opportunities but will not accept diktats from any country.

Although Trump indicated willingness for a reset, tariffs remain in place, and trade negotiations are stuck, with India refusing to allow foreign entry into sensitive sectors like agriculture.

Earlier, another former diplomat, Jawed Ashraf, underlined that India need not choose sides in global power rivalries, asserting the country’s strength and independent foreign policy stance.