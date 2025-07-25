Trump Urges US Tech Firms to Stop Hiring Indians and Focus on American Jobs

Former US President Donald Trump spoke at an AI Summit in Washington, urging US tech companies to stop hiring Indians and instead create jobs in America. He said many firms hire tech workers from India and invest overseas despite high profits made in the US.

Trump tied this message to his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) mission, calling for American-first policies in hiring, production, and AI development. “We want you to put America first,” he said.

At the Summit, Trump signed three executive orders to boost AI in the US:

Create a national strategy to support AI development. Promote neutral AI models developed with federal funds. Offer aid and incentives for fully American-made AI tools.

He also warned that his administration would not back “woke” AI models. Trump encouraged tech firms to build local AI data centers, making it easier to expand AI infrastructure within the country.

He emphasized that winning the AI race requires a new kind of national loyalty and patriotism, especially in Silicon Valley and beyond.