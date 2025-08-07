Trump Warns of Sanctions as India Rejects U.S. Tariff Pressure

Trump India Trade Live Updates:

Elevating the Conflict: US Tariffs on India 2025 Escalate Further

In a high-stakes development in the US India Tariff War 2025, on August 6, President Trump signed an executive order levying an additional 25% tariff on a wide range of Indian imports, raising the total tariff to a hefty 50%. The move, as per Trump, is in retaliation to India’s unabated purchase of Russian oil, which he claims is contrary to U.S. policy and is fostering global instability.

Trump’s Ambition and Restraint: Trump Secondary Sanctions Warning

In a related move, Trump issued a stern Trump Secondary Sanctions Warning, underlining that he is prepared to take comparable action against other countries if they persist in purchasing Russian oil. The step is seen as a part of a greater effort to maximize the economic clampdown on Russia, by squeezing them through secondary channels using India as an example.

India Stays Defiant Amid International Calls

On the other hand, the India Tariff refused Trump under the threat, calling the decision “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable” and vowing to protect its own interests. The country has defended its oil purchases from Russia as being a matter of energy security needs, and based on commercial considerations. With India still needing cheap Russian oil to fuel its growing economy, it seems unlikely to back down anytime soon, as the alternatives are both logistically difficult and financially prohibitive.

The India US Trade Dispute 2025 Intensifies: Rising Stakes

The tariffs and warnings only serve to exacerbate the India Trade Policy 2025, threatening Indian exporters, from textiles to pharmaceuticals to machinery, with the loss of a crucial market. Industry groups are ringing alarm bells, estimating that as much as 55% of India’s exports to the U.S. are at stake and that thousands of exporters, including MSMEs, stand to lose out. In the meantime, New Delhi is also looking to engage diplomatically to ease tensions, but Washington is standing its ground, saying political objectives can be met through economic means.