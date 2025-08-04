Trump's comments on India and its economy 'belittling, unacceptable': Anand Sharma

Congress leader and former commerce minister Anand Sharma on Monday asserted that US President Donald Trump's comments on India and its economy are "belittling and unacceptable", as he urged the government not to succumb to the American leader's "bullying tactics" to sign a "suboptimal" trade deal.

In a statement, Sharma said India must uphold its sovereignty and supreme national interests and Parliament as well as leaders of all political parties must be taken in confidence on any understanding reached with the US.

"President Trump has triggered an upheaval and caused unprecedented disruption in the world order by his utterances and actions. His comments on India and its economy are belittling and unacceptable," the Congress leader said.

His remarks come days after Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariff and penalties on India and called India and Russia "dead economies".

Echoing Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, Rahul Gandhi had last week said everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman know that the country's economy is "dead".

In his statement, Sharma said India has withstood pressures and threats in the past and emerged stronger.

"President Trump is mistaken that India does not have options. As the fourth largest economy India has resilience and inherent strength to engage with the world on principles of equality and mutual respect," Sharma said.

"Signing of a robust economic and trade agreement with the UK is most welcome. India should prioritise concluding India-EU Trade deal. It is equally important to engage with major trading blocs and regions: Africa Union, ASEAN, GCC and LAC to deepen market access and trade," Sharma said.

He said the government must not succumb to Trump’s "bullying tactics" to sign a "suboptimal" trade deal.

"India must uphold its sovereignty and supreme national interests. Parliament and leaders of all political parties must be taken in confidence on any understanding reached with the US," Sharma said.