Trying to sidetrack most pressing issue: Congress MP criticises govt over stand on Iran-US-Israel conflict

New Delhi: Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Centre, claiming that the government was attempting to divert attention from what he described as one of the most pressing global concerns — the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Speaking to IANS outside Parliament, Gandhi said the government should prioritise discussion on the developments in West Asia rather than focussing on other parliamentary matters.

"The government is trying to sidetrack the most pressing issue in the world today: The Iran-America-Israel war. India has effectively surrendered to the America-Israel axis and abandoned its long-standing friend Iran, which stood by us through thick and thin in the past — be it the Indo-Pakistan wars, the creation of Bangladesh, or many other critical events.

"Iran was an old and trusted friend, as was Russia. However, our Prime Minister Modi has chosen new friends in the form of the USA and Israel. Even though the USA repeatedly insults India and dictates terms, including unilateral trade deals without the consent of the Indian government or its people, they are imposing restrictions and directions on India’s population of over 140 crore."

He further criticised the NDA government for what he termed as silence on recent developments in Iran.

"Secondly, the way BJP has been silent on attack on Iran and killing of Khamenei. They have not stood by the people of the country. They have no respect for sovereignty of the nation, they are wanting now discussion on Lok Sabha Speaker issue but we want discussion on Iran issues," he told IANS.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia began on February 28 after joint strikes by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran. The confrontation entered its 11th day on Tuesday, raising concerns about wider instability across the region.

Meanwhile, on March 9, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia. He noted that the developments were particularly important for India because a large number of Indian citizens live and work in Gulf countries.

Jaishankar explained that the conflict escalated after US–Israeli strikes on Iran, which reportedly caused significant damage and resulted in the deaths of several senior leaders associated with the Iranian regime. He added that tensions had since intensified and spread across several countries in the region.

The minister further informed the House that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had reviewed the situation and assessed the challenges faced by Indians residing in the region as well as those travelling through it.