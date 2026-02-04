Turkish Airlines Plane Carrying 236 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Engine Alert

A Turkish Airlines aircraft with 236 passengers on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday following a reported technical concern. The pilot alerted air traffic control about a possible fire in the aircraft’s right engine while the flight was traveling from Kathmandu to Istanbul.

Acting on the alert, authorities diverted the aircraft to Kolkata, where it landed safely at 2:49 pm. Airport officials immediately initiated standard emergency procedures upon arrival. All passengers and crew were reported to be safe.

The aircraft remains stationed at the Kolkata airport as aviation officials conduct a detailed technical inspection to determine the cause of the reported engine issue. Airport authorities confirmed that safety checks are ongoing and further action will be taken based on the findings.