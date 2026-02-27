Turkman Gate violence: Court grants bail to six accused

A Delhi court has granted bail to six people accused in the stone-pelting incident during a demolition exercise near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate last month. Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh granted relief to Mohammad Faiz, Mohammad Affan, Mohammed Imran, Shahzad, Mohammad Imran, and Mohammad Faheem on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount each.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava appeared for the state. Advocates M Asad Beig, Manjeet Saini and others appeared for the accused.

"Balancing the gravity of the allegations with the fundamental right to personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and keeping in view the overall facts and circumstances of the case, in particular their respective ages, clean antecedents, the period of incarceration, on grounds of parity with the co-accused released on bail and non-requirement for the purpose of investigation, I find merits in the bail application," said the judge in an order dated February 25.

The court noted that the video evidence placed on record by the prosecution did not conclusively establish the identity of the accused, as their faces were not distinctly discernible, and a forensic investigation to ascertain their identity was still underway. The court called for a "careful scrutiny of the material" linking the accused to the incident, considering they were not apprehended from the spot but arrested subsequently during the course of investigation.