Turkman Gate violence: Court hears bail pleas of 3 accused in stone-pelting case

Delhi court on Tuesday heard bail arguments of three accused in the stone-pelting incident during a demolition exercise near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate in early January. Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh was hearing the arguments pertaining to the bail applications filed by three accused -- Mohammed Areeb, Mohammad Naved and Mohammad Athar. Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava argued that Section 163 (prohibiting unlawful assemblies) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed at the site of the incident on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, yet the accused joined the unlawful gathering of more than a 100 people at the site having full knowledge of the restrictions and the demolition being carried out.

They attacked the police personnel on duty with stones targeting their heads and vital parts of their body, which consequently attracted the offence of Section 109 (attempt to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Shrivastava said. The defence counsel for one of the accused, Areeb, said he was at his workplace around 1.15 am, according to the CCTV footage.

The next captured footage showed him outside his house at 3 am. Due to the proximity of both these sites to the scene of crime, they said it was natural for him to be present in the area.