TVK chief Vijay’s wife files plea for divorce

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 7:12 AM IST
CHENNAI: In a shocking turn of events, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's wife Sankgeetha has filed a petition for divorce against him in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai.

This comes amid reports that Sankgeetha has been living separately from her husband.

As per the divorce petition, Sankgeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress.

"In April 2021, the petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.

