TVK president Vijay declares Rs 603 cr assets

CHENNAI: In his election affidavit for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, TVK president Vijay declared total assets worth Rs 603.20 crore that included high-end cars like BMWs and a Toyota Lexus, as well as bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore in various accounts.

In the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, the 52-year-old actor-politician disclosed movable assets valued at Rs 404.58 crore. His immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, are valued at Rs 198.62 crore.

Specific liabilities listed as being under dispute include a sum of Rs 1.50 crore for the assessment year 2015-16, which is currently pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the High Court. Additionally, a dispute involving Rs 14.13 lakh for the assessment year 2022-23 is pending before the CIT(A).