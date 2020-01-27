TVS iQube Electric scooter launched in Bengaluru; Check on-road price and salient features

TVS Motor Company on Saturday announced its foray into electric mobility with the launch of TVS iQube Electric - a scooter - in Bengaluru. Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers has said, "TVS iQube Electric is a green and connected, fun to ride urban scooter powered by advanced electric drivetrain and next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform."

TVS iQube Electric is available in Bengaluru from January 27, 2020.

TVS iQube Electric was launched by BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Chairman of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan.

Performance

TVS iQube is equipped with 4.4 kW electric motor and is capable of delivering both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. It has a max speed of 78 kilometres/hour and transverses 75 kilometres in full charge. The scooter comes with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 40 kilometres/hour in 4.2 seconds.

Commenting on the launch of TVS iQube Electric, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor is driven by Customer-Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the 'Green & Connected' youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform."

Connectivity

To provide superior connectivity, TVS iQube Electric is equipped with proprietory next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. It comes with advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app. It has multiple features such as geo-fencing, navigation assist, remote battery charge status, last park location, incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

Convenience and comfort

TVS iQube Electric comes with Innovative features so that it can provide unmatched conveniences like Q-park assist, multi-select economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking and provides a noiseless and comfortable ride.

New-Age Style

Currently, TVS iQube is available in a striking white colour and is designed to reflect a contemporary lifestyle and the design is stylish, subtle and functional. It is equipped with crystal-clear LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps and sports an illuminating logo.

TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website as well as at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs5000. The process will be followed by dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail attractive schemes offered by TVS Credit.