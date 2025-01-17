  • Menu
Two BSF Personnel Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh

Two Border Security Force personnel were injured in an IED explosion triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, highlighting continued violence in Naxal-affected areas.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured on Friday when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, detonated in Narayanpur district's Abujmarh, a known Naxal stronghold.

The explosion occurred while a road-opening party, tasked with securing safe routes for military vehicles, was patrolling in the morning. The injured soldiers were immediately transported to a hospital for treatment.

This incident follows a series of attacks in the region, including the death of a villager and injuries to three others earlier this week.

Additionally, two CRPF jawans were wounded in a separate IED blast in Bijapur district, and similar attacks have caused injuries to children and policemen in Sukma district. On January 6, a deadly IED explosion killed eight police officers and their driver in Bijapur.

