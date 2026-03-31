Two carpet firm staff rapes colleague’s wife

Bhadohi: Two employees of a carpet export firm allegedly barged into the rented room of their colleague here and raped his 32-year-old wife, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Tyagi said the woman’s husband, from the city kotwali area, works at a carpet export firm in the Gopiganj area and lives with his wife in a rented room nearby due to proximity to his workplace.

The incident took place on March 25, when she was alone at home after her husband had left home for work-related reasons. The accused, Heera Lal (32) and Vivekanand Singh (35), both colleagues of the woman’s husband, then entered the house, gagged her, and took turns raping her, the SP said.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when the husband returned home, and she told him about what had happened, following which the couple lodged a formal complaint, he said.

An FIR was registered at Gopiganj police station,