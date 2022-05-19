Two cops injured while saving woman, kids from Delhi fire

New Delhi: Two Delhi Police personnel were injured while saving a 28-year-old woman and her two children during a fire incident in the south west area of the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C. said a PCR call regarding fire in a residential building at WZ-440, Sadh Nagar, Palam colony, was received at Palam Village police station on May 18 at around 4.00 p.m after which two police personnel -- Head Constable Ramniwas and Constable Manoj rushed to the location.

"They called fire services and ambulance and cordoned off the area. They saw that fire broke out at the ground floor and one lady was shouting for help along with two children aged 4 and 2 years from the roof of the house," the DCP said.

Constable Manoj rushed to the roof through stairs and Ramniwas took a different route from the adjoining building to reach the roof and found the lady with two kids.

"There was a rush due to the weekly Budh Bazaar and green corridor was made for 3 fire tenders and 2 ambulances by deploying staff at various points," the senior officials said.

He said all the three persons were rescued safely but Ramniwas suffered burn injury over right hand and constable Manoj felt breathlessness and both were admitted in Bharat Chandra Hospital.