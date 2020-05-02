Two Covid deaths, 9 new cases raise Karnataka tally to 598

Bengaluru: Two more Covid patients, an 82-year-old man from Bidar and a 63-year-old man from the city have succumbed to the virus, even as positive cases rose by nine to 598, an official said on Saturday.

"Positive case 590, 82-year-old male resident of Bidar admitted on Monday with a complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) died on Tuesday found positive for Covid," said a health official.

The 82-year-old man is Karnataka's 24th Covid death.

Bidar is 690 km north of Bengaluru in this southern state.

Though Bidar has reported 15 positive cases, six are currently active and eight got discharged while the 82-year-old man is the first death.

Similarly, another man from the city, a 63-year-old Covid patient with diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and renal failure succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

Designated as positive case 557, the city man was also on dialysis, chemotherapy and suffered from multiple myeloma.

He was admitted in hospital with a complaint of breathlessness on Thursday and died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, the official said.

The 63-year-old man is the state's 25th Covid death.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of Covid cases in a single place at 141, out of which 66 are active and 69 discharged.

Bengaluru Urban also reported six Covid deaths, the highest number in the state, followed by Kalaburagi with five.

Meanwhile, nine new Covid cases surfaced on Saturday. All are contacts of earlier cases, except the Bidar man with SARI who died on Saturday.

"Till date, 598 Covid positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 25 deaths and 255 discharges," said the official.

Four more patients got discharged, raising the number of such patients from 251 to 255 in the past 19 hours.

Among the new cases, six are men and three women.

Of the new cases, Tumkuru and Vijayapura contributed two each, followed by Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Belgavi, Bagalkot and Bengaluru Urban with one each.