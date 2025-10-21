Two held with Rs 53 lakh drugs after raids in Palghar and Thane

Palghar: Police have seized drugs valued at Rs 53 lakh in two separate raids in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip, the police conducted a raid on a man's house in Vasai area of Palghar on October 18 and recovered 1.088 kg of charas, valued at Rs 16.37 lakh, a police release said.

The man, identified as Irfan Suleman Khatri (70), was arrested, it said.

During his interrogation, Khatri told the police that he had procured the narcotics from a person based at Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane.

The police subsequently raided the residence of Tarbez Amin Mian Khan (25) in Thane and seized 1.386 kg of charas and 1.05 kg of ganja, collectively valued at Rs 37,51,080. Khan was subsequently placed under arrest, the release said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.