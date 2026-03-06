Two Indian Air Force Pilots Killed After Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Crashes In Assam

Two pilots from the Indian Air Force lost their lives after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft crashed during a training sortie in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The officers, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, suffered fatal injuries in the accident, the Air Force confirmed in an official statement while expressing condolences to their families.

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat Airbase on Thursday evening for a routine mission. According to defence officials, contact with the jet was lost at around 7:42 pm, after which it was reported overdue.

Soon after communication was lost, search and rescue operations were launched. Authorities later confirmed that the aircraft had crashed in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong, nearly 60 kilometres from Jorhat.

Residents in nearby areas reported hearing a loud explosion in the evening, suggesting the possible crash site. Local police and rescue teams reached the remote location to assist in the search efforts.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twin-seat, long-range multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under licence for the Indian Air Force.

The Air Force currently operates more than 260 of these fighter jets. However, the aircraft has witnessed a few accidents in recent years, including crashes in Maharashtra’s Nashik district in 2024 and near Gwalior Airbase in 2023.

An investigation is expected to determine the exact cause of the latest crash.