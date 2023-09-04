Two labourers killed, three injured in blast at factory in Gujarat

Tapi (Guj) : At least two labourers were killed and three others were critically injured in a blast at a newly-constructed factory yet to start operations in Tapi district of Gujarat on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm at a fruit juice unit located at Virpor village in Valod taluka, a police official said. Five workers were setting up machinery at the factory when one of the parts exploded, he said. "Two workers were killed on the spot, while three others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital in an ambulance," the official said.

According to local people, the intensity of the explosion was such that a machine part was flung several metres away and it landed on a farm across the road.