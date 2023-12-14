  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Two leopards found dead in Guwahati, poisoning suspected

Two leopards found dead in Guwahati, poisoning suspected
x
Highlights

Forest department officials in Guwahati on Thursday recovered the carcasses of two adult leopards from the Ganeshpara area of the city.

Guwahati: Forest department officials in Guwahati on Thursday recovered the carcasses of two adult leopards from the Ganeshpara area of the city.

According to forest official Rohini Saikia, upon receiving information from the locals, a team of forest department rushed to the spot.

Speaking to IANS, Saikia said, “We are suspecting that the leopards were poisoned by some miscreants. Some undigested food was found in their stomachs during post-mortem. The samples have been sent for further investigation.”

The forest department has registered a case of unnatural death.

“One canine tooth was also missing from one of the leopards,” Saikia said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X