Live
- Tata Technologies sets up innovation centre in Coimbatore
- Meta’s Threads now available for 448 mn European people
- Ayushmann talks about professional highs, personal lows in 2023
- Kushee Ravi looks exciting on her Telugu debut
- All central agencies to follow CBI Manual in digital seizures and searches: Centre to SC
- Gajwel defeat made him stronger, says Etela Rajender
- Aadhi Pinisetty all set to thrill with ‘Sabdham,’ Nani unveils first look
- Parliament security breach: Accused shot video of protest, shared it with Kolkata-based man
- Army rescues 1,217 stranded tourists in Sikkim
- Musk’s X faces privacy complaint over ads targeted on sensitive data
Just In
Two leopards found dead in Guwahati, poisoning suspected
Highlights
Forest department officials in Guwahati on Thursday recovered the carcasses of two adult leopards from the Ganeshpara area of the city.
Guwahati: Forest department officials in Guwahati on Thursday recovered the carcasses of two adult leopards from the Ganeshpara area of the city.
According to forest official Rohini Saikia, upon receiving information from the locals, a team of forest department rushed to the spot.
Speaking to IANS, Saikia said, “We are suspecting that the leopards were poisoned by some miscreants. Some undigested food was found in their stomachs during post-mortem. The samples have been sent for further investigation.”
The forest department has registered a case of unnatural death.
“One canine tooth was also missing from one of the leopards,” Saikia said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS