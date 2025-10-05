Two men, who shared doctored image of UP CM on social media, tender apology

Two men, who were arrested for allegedly sharing a morphed photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have tendered an apology for their crime in Deorania Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh.

In a video released by the police on Sunday, the accused can be heard saying, "Sir, we are at fault. Please forgive us."

The accused, identified as Asif Saifi and Imran, were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

After the Bareilly violence, the accused posted the edited photo of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on social media, which went viral.

The edited photo sparked public outrage with calls for the immediate arrest of the accused.

Acting on the information, the police swung into action and registered a case under the relevant section of the IT Act and others.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. They were produced in the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Notably, the trigger for the incident was the Bareilly violence and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stern warning to perpetrators of the crime.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had warned that those who incite riots will face such consequences that their future generations will think twice before disturbing law and order.

The Chief Minister said his government had deployed bulldozers against those who attempt to divide society in the name of caste and religion.

The Bareilly violence broke out on September 26 after Friday prayers, when a large group of people took to the streets holding placards and posters reading 'I Love Muhammad' slogans.

The crowd was asked to disperse, but instead it started pelting stones at the police, after which the police resorted to a lathi charge.

During the unrest, rioters vandalised at least two motorcycles and targeted a local shop.

Several people were arrested in connection with the unrest.

On September 27, cleric and chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Tauqeer Raza, was arrested and placed under 14 days' judicial custody.