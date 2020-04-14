Two NSA detainees in Madhya Pradesh test positive for corona

Bhopal : Two NSA detainees shifted from Indore Central jail to Satna were found to be infected with coronavirus. They brought Satna on the state COVID-19 map.

Satna Collector Ajay Katesaria said the duo was moved to the town three days ago and would now be referred to Rewa medical college. They were detained in Indore for attacking the healthcare staff last week.

Katesaria said all persons who were in contact with these prisoners while reaching Satna have been segregated. The district administration was seized of the matter.

40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Satna districts taking the overall tally to 572 In Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Two deaths were reported from Bhopal and Indore on Sunday taking the toll to 44 in the state.