Two Odisha achievers find mention in PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'; CM Majhi expresses gratitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the achievements of two persons from Odisha during his 132nd Episode of the weekly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

In his address, PM Modi commended the spirit of Sujata Bhuyan, a housewife from Sambalpur district, whose perseverance enabled her to establish herself as a successful entrepreneur in fish farming. The Prime Minister noted that Bhuyan, who wanted to do something new and further help her family, ventured into fish farming in the Hirakud reservoir a few years ago.

“The early days were not easy for her. Numerous challenges, such as weather changes, arranging food for the fish and balancing household responsibilities were there, but her spirit remained unwavering. Within just two or three years, she transformed her endeavour into a thriving business. Today, her success has become a new ray of hope for the women of the community,” added PM Modi.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for highlighting Bhuyan’s successful endeavour, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described it as a matter of great pride for the people of Odisha. CM Majhi stated that Sujata Bhuyan has achieved remarkable success by undertaking fish farming through cage culture in the Hirakud Reservoir by effectively utilising the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Chief Minister noted that with an annual production of around 25 to 30 metric tonnes of fish and an income of Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh, she has become an inspiration for others.

“Sujata’s inspiring journey from being a housewife to becoming a self-reliant entrepreneur will certainly motivate other women in the state to become self-dependent. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to her for her continuous efforts and success,” said CM Majhi.

During his weekly address on Sunday, the Prime Minister also mentioned Om Prakash Rath, a youth from Kendrapara district of Odisha, for his essay on advancing women-led development.

Recently, nearly 12 lakh youth from across the country participated in the ‘My Bharat Budget Quest’ competition organised by My Bharat, aiming to connect young people with the budget process and policymaking.

After the quiz, approximately 1,60,000 participants were selected for the essay competition. Rath, who participated in the competition, also submitted his essay on women-led development. The Prime Minister noted that Rath’s views and ideas, expressed in his essay on advancing women-led development, greatly impressed him.

“The appreciation of Om Prakash Rath’s essay reflects the intellectual capability of the youth of our state. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him for his achievement,” said CM Majhi.