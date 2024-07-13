Two shot dead in Bihar’s Munger

Patna: Unidentified gunmen on Saturday shot dead two persons in Bihar’s Munger district on Saturday.

An official said that the incident took place at an eatery on the approach road to Sri Krishna Setu.

He identified the deceased as Manjit Mandal and Chandan Kumar, both residents of Shastri Nagar under Kasim Bazar police station.

Shankar Shah, the owner of the eatery, said that the victims came to his shop and gave him Rs 500 to buy some snacks.

“After I served them the snacks in their car and returned to the shop, two bike-borne assailants arrived and opened fire on them indiscriminately. They then fled towards Sri Krishna Setu,” Shankar Shah said.

Rajesh Kumar SDPO of Sadar range Munger said that both the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.

“We have called the FSL team to collect the evidence. The police team has recovered over one dozen dead cartridges from the scene. Manjit Mandal, one of the victims, was a property dealer and had a criminal history,” said SDPO Rajesh Kumar.

He said that the police are currently investigating the incident to uncover more details.

“The motive behind the double murder is not ascertained yet,” he said.