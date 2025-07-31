Two Siblings Die In Delhi Electrocution Accident, Father Critically Injured Due To Unsafe House Wiring

A tragic electrocution incident in Delhi's Begumpur area claimed the lives of two siblings on Wednesday night when they came into contact with an electrified iron gate caused by hazardous electrical wiring in their residence.

Vivek, 26, and his sister Anju, 28, died from electric shock while their 65-year-old father Kalicharan remains in critical condition at a local hospital following the accident that occurred around 11 PM. The incident began when Vivek encountered the bathroom's iron gate, which had become energized due to severely compromised electrical installations in the home.

The sequence of events unfolded tragically as family members attempted to rescue each other. Upon hearing Vivek's distressed cries from the electric shock, Kalicharan rushed to assist his son but was also electrocuted upon contact. Anju then intervened desperately to save both her father and brother, becoming the third victim of the dangerous electrical fault.

Local residents immediately transported all three victims to Aggersain Hospital, but medical staff declared both siblings dead upon arrival. Kalicharan continues receiving treatment for his critical injuries sustained during the rescue attempt.

The Begumpur Police Station received an emergency call at 10:56 PM requesting immediate power disconnection in the area due to the suspected electrocution incident, prompting rapid response from both law enforcement and utility officials.

Joint inspection by Delhi Police and Tata Power DDL, the regional electricity distributor, revealed severely compromised electrical safety standards. Investigators discovered that the house's electrical wiring had been dangerously wrapped around the iron staircase grill, creating a significant safety hazard that ultimately proved fatal.

The victims' bodies were transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for mandatory legal and medical procedures. Police reports indicate that Vivek worked as an unmarried welding laborer alongside his father, while Anju was a homemaker who had recently married just three months prior to the tragedy.

This incident highlights critical electrical safety concerns in residential areas, particularly regarding improper wiring installations that can transform ordinary household fixtures into deadly hazards. The investigation continues as authorities examine the circumstances that led to such dangerous electrical conditions in the family's residence.