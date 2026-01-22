Two unidentified bike-borne assailants loot Rs 4.1 lakh from CSP operator in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna: Two unidentified criminals allegedly looted Rs 4.1 lakh from a Customer Service Point (CSP) operator in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, in a daylight robbery that has raised concerns over local policing and public safety, police said.

The incident took place near Mididih village under the jurisdiction of Aurai police station around 11 a.m.

According to information received, the victim has been identified as Ramvinay Singh alias Guddu, a CSP operator and resident of the Jajuar police station area.

Police added that the victim was returning to his centre after withdrawing cash from a bank.

As he reached Mididih on the Aurai–Katra road, two masked men on a motorcycle, who were allegedly waiting for him, overtook and stopped his bike.

The accused took the victim at gunpoint and threatened him with dire consequences, forcibly took the bag containing the cash, and fled the spot within moments.

The incident created panic in the area, and a crowd gathered soon after the robbery.

On receiving information, Aurai Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Kumar Singh reached the spot with his team, recorded the victim's statement, and directed police personnel to set up roadblocks in nearby areas.

"We are investigating the matter seriously. With the help of the technical cell, CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the suspects. Raids are being conducted, and the case will be solved soon," the SHO said.

"An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two unknown individuals in the Aurai police station. We have activated the local intelligence network to find some clues about the robbers."

Following the incident, fear has spread among traders and CSP operators in the Aurai and Katra regions.

Local residents have demanded increased police patrolling near banks and sensitive routes to prevent similar crimes in the future.

Police said efforts are on to identify and trace the accused.



