Two Union Ministers to address SRM FICCI Industry-Academia conference

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) are organising an Industry-Academia Global Virtual Conference, on "Emerging Economic Scenario - Identify and Create Competencies, on 23 July from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will be held in two sessions.

The first part - The new world work order - will be inaugurated by Minister for Commerce & Industry and Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal. The second session - Collaborative framework for new-age learning - is likely have a keynote address by Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Eminent personalities, such as Amit Khare, Secretary-Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development; Dr. Tan Eng Chye, President-NUS, Singapore; Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Chancellor, SRMIST; Dr. Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI & Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals; Sri. Mohandas Pai, Chairman-Manipal Global Education, and Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

Senior personalities holding pivotal positions in Reliance, Future Group, Intel, IIT, IIM, Birla & Intellect designs, Economist and Authors, Mahindra&Mahindra will be part of the panelists.

A large number of participants consisting of CEOs, CXOs, top corporate officials, regulators, Academicians, faculty members from all over the globe are expected to be part of the event.

This Industry-Academia Global Virtual Conference aims to deliberate upon the impact of ongoing changes on the economy, the swift transition towards digital interface and its impact on new-age competencies, the need for effective synchronization between industry & academia, and identifying new grounds for international collaborations.

