Two Women Killed, Three Hurt After Car Hits Truck Near Ghazipur Toll Plaza In East Delhi

Two women lost their lives and three others sustained injuries after a car collided with a container truck near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi toll plaza in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 9 when the car, travelling from the Ghaziabad side, crashed into the truck near the toll point. Police received information about the incident at around 6.43 am and rushed to the spot near the Vinod Nagar Depot, where they found the vehicle severely damaged.

The deceased women were identified as Deepanjali, aged 38, and Neelam Garg, aged 55. According to police, one of them was thrown out of the car due to the impact, while the other remained trapped in the front passenger seat.

The driver of the car, Deepanshu Garg, along with two minor children aged five and three, suffered injuries and were taken to Max Hospital for treatment. Their condition was reported to be under medical supervision.

A crime team examined the accident site, and the bodies of the two women were sent to the Lal Bahadur Shastri mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police officials said an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the collision.