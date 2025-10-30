'Two Yuvraj’ are ‘deceiving’ people of Bihar with false promises: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a campaign blitz in poll-bound Bihar on Thursday, tore into the ‘two Yuvraj’ - Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for luring and wooing the people of the state with a “basket of false promises”, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a mega rally in Muzaffarpur, PM Modi called out the tainted record of two Yuvraj (without taking names) and asked people to stay alert and cautious as they have opened up a shop of false promises in the run up to elections.

Mocking the Gandhi-Yadav duo, Prime Minister said, “One is the prince of one of India's most corrupt families, and the other is the prince of Bihar's most corrupt family. Both of them are out on bail in a scam worth thousands of crores.”

He further said those who kept the state in darkness under the ‘Lantern raaj’, can never deliver good governance.

He added that Bihar, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance, is emerging as a hub of railway components' manufacturing unlike the previous regimes when the country’s largest public carrier was looted and "hence people will never believe their fake promises."

PM Modi further invoked ‘naamdar and kaamdar’ to slam Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s distasteful comments, made at a poll rally in Bihar on Wednesday.

“Naamdars can abuse and insult Kaamdars like me. They think that abusing and cursing the backward classes is their right and privilege. Their frustration is because they can’t digest the fact that a ‘chaiwala’ has reached the top constitutional office of the country and hence they keep hurling abuses at me,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the gathering to exercise their franchise without fail and also advised them to stay alert and cautious in casting their vote and don’t get ‘swayed’ by the mahagathbandhan’s fake promises and ploys.

“There is an intense fighting within Congress and RJD, their discord and discontent is visible on all public platforms but they are cleverly trying to hide it, as they have only one intention of grabbing power in Bihar,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister also said that all poll surveys are predicting the worst-ever drubbing for the RJD-Congress' grand alliance while forecasting the biggest victory for the BJP-led NDA.

Seeking to evince public support with the ‘Abki baar, NDA sarkar’ slogan, he said that people of Bihar stand firmly with the NDA and will again elect it to power.