UAE Arrests 19 Indians For Sharing ‘Misleading’ Social Media Posts Amid Iran War

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested 35 people, including 19 Indian nationals, for allegedly sharing misleading and fabricated content on social media during the ongoing conflict involving United States, Israel and Iran.

Officials had previously warned residents not to film sensitive locations, record missile interceptions, or circulate unverified videos related to the conflict. Despite these warnings, several individuals reportedly continued posting such content online.

The arrests were ordered on March 15 by UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, who directed that 25 individuals from various nationalities be taken into custody and face a fast-track trial. This group includes 17 Indians. It is separate from another set of 10 suspects, including two Indians, who were identified for arrest a day earlier.

According to an official statement, authorities intensified digital monitoring to prevent the spread of misinformation and artificial content that could cause panic or threaten public stability. Investigators found that the accused were involved in different types of online violations and divided them into three categories.

The first group allegedly shared genuine videos showing missiles passing through the country’s airspace or being intercepted. Some of them reportedly added commentary, sound effects, and footage of people gathering to watch the incidents, creating the impression of active attacks and potentially spreading fear. This group included five Indians along with individuals from Pakistan, Nepal, the Philippines and Egypt.

The second group was accused of posting fabricated visual material generated using artificial intelligence or sharing videos from incidents outside the country while falsely claiming they occurred inside the UAE. Among the seven accused in this category were five Indians, along with individuals from Nepal and Bangladesh.

The third group allegedly posted content praising a state involved in regional military action and glorified its political and military leadership. Authorities said such posts supported hostile narratives and could harm national interests. Five of the six people in this group were Indians, while one was from Pakistan.

In addition, two more Indian nationals have also been charged in connection with similar offences.

Officials warned that such actions violate the country’s laws and may result in at least one year of imprisonment along with a minimum fine of 100,000 dirhams. Authorities said the accused were attempting to exploit the ongoing conflict by spreading misinformation that could mislead the public and threaten national security and stability.